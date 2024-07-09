Video: WWE's Bron Breakker Invokes Family Name In Vow To Win IC Title From Sami Zayn

Money in the Bank 2024 seemed poised to be the night that Bron Breakker would defeat Sami Zayn and win the WWE Intercontinental Championship, but the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry. Zayn retained his title over Breakker, handing the former NXT Champion his first loss since joining the main roster. Breakker got a modicum of revenge on Zayn on the July 8 edition of "WWE Raw," letting everyone know that he is not done in his quest for gold on the WWE main roster. During an exclusive clip filmed for "RawTalk," Cathy Kelley caught up with Breakker to see how he was feeling, to which he responded by saying that he has both Zayn and his title right where he wants them.

"You know what? Something's funny. I've been listening to all you people doubt me," Breakker said. "All you people say 'Oh man, Bron fumbled the bag so bad how's he ever going to recover?' I'll tell you how: because I know who I am, I'm the dog. I'm the bada** around here built upon effort, attitude, and toughness. I am willing to scratch and claw and give everything that I have in my being to get back to Sami Zayn and winning the Intercontinental Championship. Don't get it twisted man, yes, the marquee, the poster it says Bron Breakker, but Sami Zayn, I'm about to whip your a** like a Steiner and take that Intercontinental Championship."

This marks the first time that Breakker has used his famous family name since joining WWE, though the company has never shied away from Breakker's heritage, especially around the induction of his father and uncle into the WWE Hall of Fame.