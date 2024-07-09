AEW Announces Special Dynamite Segment For Mercedes Mone

Last week, All Elite Wrestling EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson coordinated an in-ring celebration for Mercedes Mone, who currently holds both the TBS Championship and NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. Rather than celebrating, though, Mone traded barbs with the recently returned Britt Baker. With Mone's double-championship coronation spoiled, AEW President Tony Khan has arranged another opportunity for "The CEO" to clink her metaphorical glass on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

"[TBS] Champion + [NJPW] Strong Women's Champion The CEO @MercedesVarnado will raise a toast to her Double Title victory on TBS on Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW!" Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mone's status as a double champion comes on the heels of a title-for-title match against the now former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. While Vaquer's efforts earned her notable cheers from the audience in attendance, they weren't enough to defeat Mone, who forced Vaquer to tap out to the crossface. Following Mone's victory, Baker made a surprise return to confront her, making it clear that her sights were set on both the TBS Championship and NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. During their face-off on the subsequent episode of "Dynamite," Baker then challenged Mone to a match at the AEW All In pay-per-view on August 25. As of now, Mone has yet to accept.

Baker's return to AEW television comes after a nine-month absence that was plagued with a series of health concerns, including some herniated discs, a torn hip labrum, and a mini-stroke. Luckily, Baker has since recovered from all of the aforementioned issues, and as of last week, is cleared to resume in-ring action.