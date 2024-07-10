Why Bully Ray Says The Wrong Guy Went Over In WWE Money In The Bank Main Event

The closing images of Money in the Bank 2024 saw The Bloodline reign supreme over Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton after an action packed main event. The bout was the in-ring debut of Jacob Fatu after bursting on to the scene on the June 21 edition of "WWE SmackDown," but it was Solo Sikoa who not only got the win for his team, who pinned Rhodes in the process. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer and former ROH Booker Bully Ray admitted that he enjoyed the main event, but he would have done things differently if he was given the chance to book the next week of television.

"Wrong guy went over," Ray said. "Jacob Fatu, shock and awe. Jacob Fatu's first match in the WWE and he pins Cody Rhodes? Holy s**t. Then you have the look between Solo and Jacob, almost as 'how dare you? and then you bring it to SmackDown and you have the stare-down again between Jacob and Solo, and Jacob bows his head and says 'Solo, you are my Tribal Chief, I acknowledge you, I love you, and I step to the side, it's your world championship match.' Wow, talk about power, talk about fear, talk about being the Head of the Table. Two birds with one stone, giving Jacob Fatu a massive victory on his first night in, but then showing who truly is the boss of all bosses right now."

With Sikoa getting the pin over Rhodes, it now sets Sikoa up to be the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship that Rhodes has held since WrestleMania 40, a plan that has reportedly been in the works for a number of months.

