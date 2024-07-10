Former WWE Personality Jonathan Coachman Explains Shock At WrestleMania 40 Doc

Across two separate stints with the company, Jonathan Coachman has spent roughly 15 years working in WWE, giving him first-hand knowledge of how the sports entertainment giant operates. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Coachman was asked to share his thoughts on the recently-released "WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain" documentary, with the former "WWE Raw" commentator explaining why he sees the program as a natural evolution for the company following the departure of former CEO Vince McMahon.

"WWE, now that they're moving to Netflix — you've gotta be able to have both sides of the fence," Coachman said. "And one of the things, when Vince was there, that was not possible was to be able to be honest [about] whether you liked something or whether you didn't like it, and to really push and have stuff grow, you've got to be able to show the good, the bad, and the ugly. And I thought, in this documentary, ... there was a little bit of all that."

Coachman is famously a fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with the two having worked closely together during Coachman's early WWE days. Despite that, the former ESPN personality shared his belief that the documentary's delay likely came about due to extensive editing on behalf of Johnson.

"I was shocked to see that, as of basically the day of the Royal Rumble, ... that Triple H didn't even have a plan for Cody Rhodes," Coachman continued.

While the documentary made it seem as though Johnson happily put forward the idea of bowing out of the Reigns match in favor of Rhodes, Coachman believes the decision didn't come that easy. The Rock may have taken a step back this year, but Coachman can see Johnson returning to the forefront to lead WWE to possibly the biggest year in company history.

