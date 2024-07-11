Booker T Identifies Standout Performers From WWE Money In The Bank & NXT Heatwave

This year's WWE Money in the Bank and WWE NXT Heatwave are now in the rearview mirror, with the company and its roster now looking ahead to WWE SummerSlam next month. However, before fully moving on, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T took some time on his podcast, "The Hall of Fame," to share which wrestlers he believes stood out last weekend.

Advertisement

"For me, at Money in the Bank, it was Tiffany Stratton," Booker said. "She definitely rose to the occasion. She's a star, baby. She's a star."

Stratton walked away from Saturday's premium live event as the winner of the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, giving her an opportunity to challenge for whichever title she wants whenever she sees fit. In order to win the briefcase, Stratton had to overcome some of the company's most talented women. The match came to an end with Stratton pushing Chelsea Green over to grab the briefcase in one of the most exciting moments of the night.

"As far as Heatwave, I thought it was 'Ego,'" Booker continued. "'All Ego' Ethan Page. ... Six weeks since joining NXT and now he's the NXT Champion. What a ride this kid is on right now."

Advertisement

According to Booker, Page is someone who has stood out from the pack, even during his days with AEW, and the WWE Hall of Famer believes he could see the hunger in Page's eyes. After leaving AEW earlier this year, Page arrived in NXT just last month and has quickly risen to the top of the brand.

"Him becoming champion is definitely a 'flip the script' moment," Booker stated. "Nobody really saw this coming. We were in the 'Whoop That Trick' era, then all of a sudden — boom! — we're in the 'All Ego' [era]."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.