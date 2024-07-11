WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/8/2024

Last week, "WWE Raw" posted its fourth-highest rating of the year, averaging 1,878,000 viewers, which was their largest number since the April 8 edition of the show, the "Raw After WrestleMania." However, despite a newsworthy Money in the Bank PLE this past weekend and the return of Rhea Ripley on Monday night, the red brand took a significant hit in viewership.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Raw" averaged 1,750,000 viewers and a 0.59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership was down by 7% while also seeing a decrease in the 18-49 demo by 5%. However, "Raw" did start strong with the opening segment between CM Punk and Seth Rollins pulling in the highest rated quarter hour of the show, averaging 1,930,000 viewers. Despite the program struggling in the third hour with viewership decreasing below 1,550,000, many fans seemed to return for the last quarter hour of the show, which garnered over 1,700,000 viewers, perhaps due to Ripley's explosive return. Compared to this month last year, "Raw" has seen an 11% increase in the 18-49 demo, averaging a 0.60 rating.

"Raw" still managed to rank #1 in the 18-49 demo on Monday night, as a lack of sports competition has definitely aided the program over the last several weeks, with both the NHL and NBA season coming to an end. With that being said, the 2024 Summer Olympics begin Friday, July 26, and could have an impact on WWE's flagship depending on which events are showcased during evenings. With SummerSlam on the horizon, there's a strong possibility "Raw" could see another increase in viewership due to the event being WWE's second-largest show of the year, as well as Punk and Ripley most likely being featured on their programming week to week until the "Biggest Party of the Summer."