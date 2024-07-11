Booker T Weighs In On John Cena Potentially Winning 17th World Title In WWE

Over the weekend at WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena announced that he will retire from wrestling at the end of 2025. As things stand right now, Cena is tied with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns at 16, making it a very real possibility that "The Champ" breaks the record before the end of next year. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker T explained why he would be hesitant to give that accolade to Cena.

"I wouldn't put the title on him, just because it's the farewell tour," Booker said. "I wouldn't do it, because if you put it on him, he's gonna have to defend it. He's gonna have to go out and perform. He's gonna have to perform on a regular basis, and for John to be a part-timer, like something he said he would never be [and] never wanted to do when The Rock was doing it. That would be kind of hypocritical."

In recent years, Cena has acknowledged that he regrets his comments about The Rock as a part-time wrestler, which caused genuine animosity between the two during their 2011-2012 feud. Once he began making semi-regular appearances as a part-timer, Cena had a different perspective on the matter. Still, Booker doesn't think Cena will be working the schedule that would be required of a champion.

"I don't even see John Cena having 30 matches," Booker continued. "I see John making 30 appearances, but I don't see him having 30 matches. It's not something that John Cena really, really needs to do."

Booker feels that Cena is best utilized as a special attraction, which will help preserve his image in the eyes of fans. The WWE Hall of Famer is confident Cena is already on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers, so Cena has nothing left to prove in his final year.

