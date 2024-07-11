Bully Ray Analyzes What WWE Is Doing With TNA Star Joe Hendry In NXT

There's a lot of folks believing in Joe Hendry right now, and it's easy to understand why. The TNA star is not only set to challenge for the TNA Heavyweight Championship at Slammiversary, but is starting to get notoriety for his appearances in "NXT," where he most recently came to the aid of Trick Williams, helping the former NXT Champion defeat the current NXT Champion, Ethan Page, and Shawn Spears in tag team action.

Advertisement

On Wednesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray offered his analysis of how Hendry's run with "NXT" is going so far. And it's no surprise to hear that Bully is pleased with it, especially Hendry getting the pinfall victory over Spears, though he believes the reason it's working so well is because "NXT" is looking at Hendry as a long-term project.

"What they're doing right now with Joe is working," Bully said. "And I truly believe it's working so well because 'NXT' is eventually going to want Joe Hendry to be part of their roster. So I'm not shocked that they're going about it this way. In my eyes, when I sit back and watch what's going on with a Joe Hendry or a Jordynne Grace, or anybody else that is crossing over from TNA to 'NXT,' I'm looking at it as a tryout right now.

Advertisement

"Why wouldn't 'NXT' want to get their hands on a talent like Joe Hendry, or a Jordynne Grace? And it's TNA's responsibility to try and keep them on board, or work out a situation where they can stay onboard with TNA and do the crossover with 'NXT,' and everybody wins. But most of the time, one company wants to have complete and total control over any talent."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription