Freddie Prinze Jr. Calls This Bout WWE Money In The Bank's Match Of The Night

WWE's annual Money in the Bank PLE was an overwhelming success for the company, both in and out of the ring. From a business perspective, WWE grossed its largest arena gate in Canadian history, plus attracted 45,000 fans to all the events that happened over the course of the weekend, and John Cena's retirement announcement alone earned the most social media interactions in a 24-hour span since WrestleMania 40 in April.

Advertisement

Inside the ring, there was a lot of action that unfolded, and in the eyes of former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., he believes one match stood out above the rest. On his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, Prinze explained why he thought the women's Money in the Bank ladder match was the best match of the night, despite a shaky start. "The first five minutes were rough ... I'm just glad nobody got hurt," Prinze said. "Once Lyra Valkyria was hanging upside down on the ladder and got jacked up by IYO Sky and then Zoey Stark came in and hits her with the knee, from that moment forth this match was the match of the night. It was so much fun."

Prinze had a lot of praise for Chelsea Green for the big fall she took off the ladder towards the end of the match. "She took a fall that any single stuntman or stuntwoman would be absolutely proud of and stand up and applaud ... it looked like a movie stunt." He rounded off by saying he's happy that Tiffany Stratton won the match and has a rocket strapped to her, while also noting that current WWE Women's Champion Bayley doesn't have a story right now.

Advertisement

Please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.