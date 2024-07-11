Bully Ray Points Out Potential Issue TNA's Joe Hendry May Face In Working WWE NXT

Former TNA Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry made a warmly-received return to "WWE NXT" this week, with reports indicating that he is now set to be heavily used on "NXT" in the forthcoming weeks. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently noted that he is particularly pleased with Hendry's presentation in "NXT" so far. Looking toward the future, though, Ray foresees a potential problem arising.

"Joe needs to work with guys who have significantly more experience than him and who can teach him the things that will get him to the next level," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "In NXT, I don't believe he'll be in the ring with anybody who can do that for him. Now maybe if they used [Baron] Corbin in NXT, if Joe Hendry was in the ring with Corbin, Corbin can do that for him, but [Hendry] is very much in the ring with a lot of his contemporaries and a lot of his peers. You're only going to go so far until you can get in the ring with somebody who can take you to the next level."

Upon his "NXT" return, Hendry was inserted into a tag team match alongside Trick Williams, and in opposition to Shawn Spears and the new NXT Champion Ethan Page. Thanks to the fleeing of Page, which followed an attack from Oro Mensah, Hendry and Williams were able to pick up the victory. While there is no word on what direction Hendry will head next in "NXT," he is notably slated to challenge for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at next week's TNA Slammiversary event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.