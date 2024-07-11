Mariah May Comments On Main-Eventing AEW Dynamite, Attacking Toni Storm

The July 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite" was ultimately all about Mariah May. The 25-year-old, who made her AEW debut last November, found herself in the show's main event pitted against Willow Nightingale in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament finals. The outcome of this matchup saw May roll-up Nightingale to not only secure the Owen Hart Cup, but also a shot at the AEW Women's Championship at AEW All In.

"That was my first chance to main-event Dynamite," May told Sports Illustrated. "Being in the ring with Willow, who has already achieved so much, was a great experience. I'd love to wrestle her again. Who knows, maybe when I'm world champion."

Moments after her win, May headed up the entrance ramp to seemingly soak in the glory and embrace her shiny new trophy. Instead, she unleashed a brutal, blood-splattering attack on her mentor, Toni Storm, who is now set to be her opponent at All In inside May's hometown of London, England.

"That felt like extra celebration for the work I did," May said. "That's what that was ... "My mother will be there at All In. She'll watch me from the front row as I destroy what's left of Toni Storm."

The bond between Storm and May forged shortly after the latter officially arrived in the company while noting her intentions to follow in the footsteps of the current AEW Women's Champion. In the months following, Storm upgraded May's status from colleague, to her personal assistant, and eventually, a trusted tag team partner. Given her recent actions, though, it appears that May is now looking to set herself apart from Storm, starting with a potential world title run.