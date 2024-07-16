Jeff Jarrett Reacts To Feedback On Owen Hart Promo From Recent AEW Collision
Jeff Jarrett recently stole the hearts of many AEW fans when he cut a heartwarming promo explaining how his friendship with the late Owen Hart played into his involvement in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
Since then, Jarrett has caught wind of all the praise and reacted to it during a recent episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast.
"This is such a unique situation. A part of my journey, all of it is so raw, and I hate to use the word 'real' but I think that's the true reality ... is that, you know, there was chatter of it months and months ago, and that's kinda how I opened the interview. 'Hey, how do you feel about being in the Owen Hart Cup?'"
Jarrett reflected on how he's in the 37th year of his career and looked back at the recent highlights across the last seven years, like the "Top Guy Weekend" and his decision to get back into shape. "The Ric Flair Last Match thing. Set of circumstances happened, the AEW opportunity came along, the pieces of the puzzle that had to happen at WWE in order for, just, my life to take different twists and turns, and the AEW set of circumstances and just how things have happened."
Jarrett never imagined he'd be able to pay homage to Owen Hart's legacy
Jeff Jarrett claims he's been taking things one day at a time across the past few years, and been trying to let things work out the way they should, while he gets out of the way. Despite this, he never believed he would have had an opportunity to go to Calgary and be a part of the Owen Hart Tournament.
"It's just incredibly special to me, and I understand it's in the context of the professional wrestling business, which is scripted sports entertainment," Jarrett said. "But, for this third generation guy in the ups and downs and everything that has come with it, and my special friend, who's the son of a promoter, like, I'm the son of a promoter, and our bond."
He described the entire experience as special and emotional and pointed out that not many people will likely be able to fully grasp the reality of the situation. "Because obviously they hadn't walked in my shoes but it is special. I can't say any more words about the uniqueness of it, but it is just incredibly special and I'm very grateful."
Jarrett also recently spoke about how much the tournament and the Foundation in Owen's name mean to him.
