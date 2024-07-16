Jeff Jarrett Reacts To Feedback On Owen Hart Promo From Recent AEW Collision

Jeff Jarrett recently stole the hearts of many AEW fans when he cut a heartwarming promo explaining how his friendship with the late Owen Hart played into his involvement in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Since then, Jarrett has caught wind of all the praise and reacted to it during a recent episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast.

"This is such a unique situation. A part of my journey, all of it is so raw, and I hate to use the word 'real' but I think that's the true reality ... is that, you know, there was chatter of it months and months ago, and that's kinda how I opened the interview. 'Hey, how do you feel about being in the Owen Hart Cup?'"

Jarrett reflected on how he's in the 37th year of his career and looked back at the recent highlights across the last seven years, like the "Top Guy Weekend" and his decision to get back into shape. "The Ric Flair Last Match thing. Set of circumstances happened, the AEW opportunity came along, the pieces of the puzzle that had to happen at WWE in order for, just, my life to take different twists and turns, and the AEW set of circumstances and just how things have happened."

