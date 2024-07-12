Report: 'Significant Discussions' About Hosting WWE Survivor Series 2024 At New Venue

WWE Survivor Series has long been an annual tradition for the company, with the WarGames stipulation becoming an important part of the event in recent years. The 2024 edition has yet to be announced, but that could soon change, with an exciting location in play. Social media account WrestleVotes, who has previously leaked correct information regarding WWE, states that the company is considering the newly-built Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California as the venue for this year's Survivor Series. Right now, the company reportedly has Saturday, November 30, earmarked for the show, but that could always change.

Advertisement

The Intuit Dome is directly across from SoFi Stadium, which previously hosted WWE WrestleMania 39 in 2023. This new venue is smaller, with an estimated capacity of 18,000. In addition to serving as the soon-to-be home of the Los Angeles Clippers NBA team, the arena will host concerts from a wide range of artists. The first event at the Intuit Dome, a Bruno Mars concert, will take place in just over a month.

Survivor Series typically takes place each November, with last year's event held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, outside of Chicago. The show concluded with the re-introduction of two major stars as Randy Orton came back from injury in the main event while CM Punk made his WWE return after about a decade. That gives this year's Survivor Series a lot to live up to. While WWE has yet to confirm the return of WarGames, the special match type has been part of the event each year since 2022, making its return likely.

Advertisement