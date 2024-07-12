Tommy Dreamer Assesses AEW's Recent Dynamite Episodes

With Forbidden Door now in the rearview mirror, the road to AEW All In London has officially begun. So far, the likes of Mariah May and Bryan Danielson have secured themselves title matches against the respective AEW Women's Champion and AEW World Champion at the event. Elsewhere, International Champion Will Ospreay is keen on heading into his home country with the title still strapped around his waist. On "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the path to All In, which has notably unfolded across recent episodes of "AEW Dynamite."

"Everything is going towards their biggest show of the year, which it should," Dreamer said. "It's kind of their WrestleMania season heading into Wembley. You're seeing focus of wrestlers and why they want to get to the biggest show that the company is going to offer attendance wise. I liked [that] pretty much we're starting to set people's narratives. And yes, if you have a goal, you have an ascertainable goal, what will you do to achieve it is key if you're a professional wrestler, whether it's good or bad."

In specifically assessing the July 10 episode of "Dynamite," Dreamer noted that the closing segment involving Mariah May and Toni Storm acted as a cliffhanger for the audience, which now leaves them wanting to tune in for future answers. Overall, Dreamer was pleased with both the in-ring action and crowd reactions presented during this week's "Dynamite" episode.

"I thought the crowd was good. Some great wrestling, which we always usually see every Wednesday. Some interesting matchups. Like I said, it was a very, very solid Dynamite," Dreamer said.

