WWE Star Finn Balor Names Opponents He'd Like To Face

Finn Balor recently confirmed a contract extension that will now carry him forth in WWE for another five years. Currently, the 42-year-old reigns as one-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions with fellow Judgment Day member JD McDonagh. Looking ahead, though, Balor is keen on working programs against some of his Judgment Day stablemates, as well as three former WWE Universal Champions.

"I'd love to go with Brock [Lesnar] again and I'd love another run with Roman [Reigns]," Balor told "What's The Story." "I feel like that the run with Roman there got cut a little bit short because Brock came back and we kind of pivoted. That was supposed to be like a three or four month program. I think it only ended up being like six weeks. Like earlier we were saying, when one thing changes, it affects everything."

Alongside Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Balor is also interested in rekindling his rivalry with another former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, whom he defeated to claim his first reign as NXT Champion in 2015. In looking inward at The Judgment Day, Balor noted that a feud between himself and Damian Priest was likely to materialize within the next two years, while a feud with his tag partner, JD McDonagh, seems possible for further down the line.

Other notable in-ring prospects include Bron Breaker, GUNTHER, Trick Williams, The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus), and Ilja Dragunov, whom Balor previously faced at the 2020 WWE Worlds Collide event. While he ultimately picked up the victory over Dragunov on this occasion, Balor admittedly felt underprepared heading into it.

