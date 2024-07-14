Nic Nemeth Names First WWE Star That Popped Into His Head For John Cena's Final Match

2025 will mark the end of John Cena's in-ring career. Before he officially hangs up his wrestling boots, though, the 16-time world champion will complete a 12-month retirement tour, starting in January and concluding in December of next year. Naturally, this announcement has led many fans and pundits to speculate on who Cena may face in the near future, specifically for his final match. On "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) revealed the first potential opponent that came to his mind.

"First thing that popped in my head was Randy [Orton] because I liked those two. That's not the entire story of his career, and I don't know what it should be, but I just remember those two fighting, and maybe unifying the titles and having things back and forth. It was like these two are the guys, and Edge was in there too, but I feel like I would say Randy is still there. So I feel like that would be one of the ones that popped in my head. That would be a good one ... Miz would be a good one too. Miz is a good one."

As Nemeth alluded to, Randy Orton and John Cena are no strangers to one another, as they've faced off at various points in their careers. One of the most famous Orton-Cena encounters occurred at the 2013 TLC premium live event, in which Orton beat Cena to unify the WWE Championship and WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Four years prior, Cena notably defeated Orton in a brutal "I Quit" match to begin his fourth reign as WWE Champion at the 2009 Breaking Point event.

