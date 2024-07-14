AEW Boss Tony Khan Discusses Losing Adam Cole To Injury, Provides Update

Adam Cole has been out of action with an ankle injury since October 2023, and AEW President Tony Khan believes that it came at a terrible time. While speaking to SportsGrid, Khan noted that the former WWE star was involved in one of the company's A storylines when he got hurt, and the setback coincided with another top star getting injured.

"When Adam Cole got hurt, it really changed things for us. We had to go in a different direction with a lot of things on the show. It was compounded by the fact that, that same night, John Moxley was injured. Really, the top two programs, I think unquestionably at the time, had to be John Moxley versus Orange Cassidy and MJF versus Adam Cole. With MJF and Adam Cole in the World Championship match at Wembley and then their partnership and Samoa Joe getting involved, we had this fascinating dynamic with MJF, Samoa Joe, and Adam Cole. That was our main event story."

As Khan noted, Cole was involved in a storyline with MJF that led to him being unveiled as "The Devil" at AEW Worlds End 2023. While MJF has since attacked Cole for his involvement in the kayfabe scheme against him, the angle probably didn't play out the way it was originally envisioned due to Cole's inability to compete, not to mention the fact MJF had to take time off due to injury in his own right.

Despite Cole's long-term setback, Khan told SportsGrid that he's confident that the Undisputed Kingdom leader will make a full recovery. However, he didn't reveal a potential timeline in regard to Cole's comeback.