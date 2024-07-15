WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Recalls Giving John Cena A Ride His First Day

WWE legend Mark Henry has remembered his first interaction with John Cena and revealed why he was shocked with what Cena did.

Henry, during a recent interview with Denise Salcecdo, recollected giving Cena a ride to the hotel on the 16-time world champion's first day in OVW. The WWE Hall of Famer said that Cena refused to drink water and was only drinking diet soda at the time.

"And I found out that during his diet — he was going he was a dieting at the time and I don't know if he was getting ready for a bodybuilding show or he just liked to be lean — he was not drinking water for a week. The only thing he drank was Diet Mountain Dew. I was shocked," recalled Henry. "I was like, 'Man, you need to drink some water.' [Cena says] 'Nah, this makes me pee. If I drink water I'mma hold it.' And I was like, 'Listen, man, the human body does not run on Diet Mountain Dew. Water is the medicine every doctor you go to, the first thing they ask is, 'Are you drinking water?' He was like, I'll be all right,' and I thought that was the funniest thing in the world."

The veteran star said that he still likes to remind Cena about the moment, which the Hollywood actor doesn't remember fondly.

"And I remind him of it all the time. Every time I'll see him and I'll go, 'Had your Diet Mountain Dew?' He'll go, 'I was young and stupid,'" said Henry.

Henry recalled telling Cena that he rode alone to shows because most of his peers in WWE listened to rock and roll music, while he preferred hip hop. Cena told him that he too was a fan of hip hop, which is when they rode together.