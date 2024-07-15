Matt Hardy Praises Recent AEW Dynamite Segment

The July 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw Mariah May snap on "Timeless" Toni Storm. After beating Willow Nightingale in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, May and Storm skipped to the top of the entrance ramp to celebrate, only for May to strike Storm with the tournament belt before leaving her in a bloody heap. The ending to "Dynamite" has got a lot of folks talking, including former AEW star Matt Hardy, who took to his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast to express how big of a fan he was off the angle.

"I thought it was great, I really did," Hardy said. "I compliment AEW on going there, and I love the violence. I love the viciousness because it made it mean so much more in so many ways that she was so violent. She was just...she was like a killer whenever she decided to flip the script on Toni Storm, so I was all about that. I had Mariah May winning the deal right from the jump, and I thought it was very cool that they pulled the trigger there because you could tell they were about to pull the trigger, but I thought the way they did the angle was excellent and kudos for AEW for doing it that way."

Hardy rounded off by saying that he has been a fan of the story from the beginning and how AEW has been able to change gears with it. Now that the tale has taken a more dark and serious approach, Hardy thinks that the story can become more personal and get taken to new heights.

