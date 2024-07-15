AEW's Thunder Rosa Reacts To Stephanie Vaquer Signing With WWE

Stephanie Vaquer is officially a member of the WWE roster after turning down AEW. However, Vaquer's exit from CMLL has caused a lot of controversy as some believe that she has burnt bridges with company's all over the world due to how she left the Mexican promotion.

Advertisement

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW star Thunder Rosa discussed Vaquer's situation. She first explained that the politics with certain companies is very fragile and talent need to work hard not to step on anyone's toes in order to prevent being exiled from certain promotions. However, joining WWE was Vaquer's choice, and it has been a dream of hers for a long time.

"At the end of the day, she wanted to go WWE," Rosa said. "That was her dream and the opportunity was open and she took it, and she's there. There's nothing anybody can do about it. Maybe the way that the other company [WWE] went about it in signing her was not the right way, which I think is another criticism that they're receiving, but at the end of the day, it was her decision to go and sign with this company."

Advertisement

Rosa rounded off by saying that she's upset everyone seems to be jumping to conclusions and making Vaquer out to be traitor or a villain, but that no one is ever going to know the full story behind her exit from CMLL. Vaquer has already made her WWE debut after appearing at a house show in Mexico City.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.