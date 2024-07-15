Backstage Update On Dalton Castle's Injury Status Following AEW Collision

One of the more important matches to be taped for "AEW Collision" last Wednesday night was a match between former Ring of Honor World Champions Dalton Castle and Roderick Strong, with the winner receiving an ROH Title shot against Mark Briscoe at Death Before Dishonor. Strong ultimately emerged the victor of the match, but not without some fans noting that the conclusion of the match, which aired on "Collision's" usual Saturday night timeslot, appeared to be edited.

As it turns out, it was edited. On Monday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer reported that Castle had been knocked out just before the final pin count, seemingly after being caught flush by a knee strike from Strong. As a result, Castle didn't kick out of a subsequent pinfall attempt as planned, leading to a situation where the referee stopped his count, before restarting it and counting Castle out.

The finish, which Meltzer described as a mess, was then edited to avoid showing the stopped count, as well as shortening the time Castle could be seen knocked out on the mat. It's unclear what Castle's condition is following the match, and Castle himself hasn't spoken about the incident at this time, though he has retweeted highlights from the match on social media.

The "Collision" blunder comes only a week after another notable botched pinfall attempt at WWE Money in the Bank, when the referee failed to count to three on Damian Priest during his match with Seth Rollins, despite Priest failing to kick out. While the exact cause for that botch remains unknown, some have theorized that Priest had also been struck by an errant knee, resulting in the WWE World Heavyweight Champion being knocked out, leading to the controversial moment.