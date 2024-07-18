WWE's Finn Balor Looks Back On Bloody Botch In Hell In A Cell Match Against Edge

As WrestleMania 39 rolled around, Finn Balor and Edge seemed poised to conclude their long rivalry, which saw Balor supplant Edge as the leader of the Judgment Day stable, in a Hell in a Cell match. That happened but not as they planned, as a ladder spot gone awry led to Balor gushing blood during the match and needing it stapled shut, sending the match to a screeching halt midway though.

Speaking about the match with the "What's the Story?" podcast, Balor revealed that he and Edge had spent the hours leading up to the match frustrated due to changes being made to their match. Even still, both were excited for the bout, and Balor recalls that he was fully prepared when he saw the ladder coming straight towards him.

"I turn around and I thought 'No problem,'" Balor said. "It's coming straight up at me, I'll just put my hands out.' So I put my hands up, but the rungs of the ladder went straight through the gaps of my hands. So the ladder's still coming. I'm like 'There's a ladder still coming. Why is the ladder still coming at me? I've got my hands up. Why aren't my hands blocking it?'

"And then at the last second, I just dropped my chin, and it got me in the head. I thought 'Oww, that stung.' But it wasn't a bad bang or anything. It wasn't a concussion, it wasn't like I went out for a minute. It was nothing. And I just went down and went "Whew. That was weird.' And I'm on my back, so I roll over onto all fours, and then I see the waterfall of blood just come drip, drip, drip, drip, drip drip."