WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Shares His Experience At Service For Uncle Sika Anoa'i

It was a tough day for the wrestling world three weeks ago, when wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i passed away at the age of 79. But it was even more difficult for the Anoa'i/Fatu wrestling dynasty, most notably Sika's son, WWE star Roman Reigns, who all said goodbye to someone that wasn't only family, but was instrumental, via Sika's own legacy, in helping establish the family's name in the business.

On his "Off The Top Rope" podcast just two days ago, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, Sika's nephew, spoke about the funeral services held for his uncle that were held in Pensacola, Florida. Rikishi revealed information on who attended the service, including former WWE wrestler Tony Garea and WWE Hall of Famer and key Bloodline member Paul Heyman, while also thanking the Pensacola PD for their role in setting up the service. In the end though, the most important thing to Rikishi was that it allowed the family to grieve, and celebrate Sika, together.

"It was a proper service to send off a chief, a father in this clan..the dynasty," Rikishi said. "It was beautiful. It was great to see family, not under these types of conditions. But we don't see each other that much. We all live in different parts of the world. And...it was good to be able to lean on each other and hug each other. We did a lot of crying, did a lot of laughing, lot of smiling, lot of hugging. So it was a beautiful ceremony. A lot of close friends that flew in from all over the world."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top Rope" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription