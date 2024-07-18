Ronda Rousey Shares Her Thoughts On Current WWE Regime

Ronda Rousey has given her assessment of WWE under Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The former UFC and WWE Women's World Champion previously criticized her time with the promotion between 2017 and 2023, specifically the time she worked under Vince McMahon's regime.

Since her departure following SummerSlam last year, the company finalized its merger with UFC to become TKO, and McMahon resigned following the latest allegation of sexual misconduct. With WWE now under the direction of CCO Triple H, Rousey was asked about her feelings towards the new regime during an interview with "SHAK MMA."

"Well, I think anyone's better than Vince McMahon. The only place you can go is up," she laughed. "I really enjoy Triple H and working with him. Honestly, I haven't been watching but I saw something from [Natalya] saying that they had a card recently that had just as many women on it as the men, and that's just, really what I would like to see is the women equally represented with not just matches on the card, but time on the show. I feel like there's no place they could go but up. I'm really, really happy for all the women that are still there and thriving under the new regime."

While speaking earlier this year, Rousey was adamant that she would never return to the company. She has also dismissed the idea that the company would change following McMahon's resignation, reasoning that those with the promotion such as Bruce Prichard served as his "avatar" through which he could pull strings.