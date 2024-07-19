TNA's Joe Hendry Addresses Dedication Required By Pro Wrestling

Between his hit song, TNA Heavyweight Championship aspirations, and his popular appearances on "NXT," many people are believing in Joe Hendry right now. But the TNA star learned long before his career began to take off this year that, in order to reach this point, one person needed to believe in Joe Hendry more than anyone else; himself.

Hendry talked about that self belief during an interview with "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, while also discussing the importance of being passionate about what you do. For Hendry, success cannot happen in wrestling without that.

"You have to absolutely love every aspect of this game," Hendry said. "And then, when it really starts to pay off, it's like 'Oh, that's very cool.' But for anybody who's passionate about anything...all these things are happening because we have a passion for it. And I think you need that passion to get through it. I've always said this to people. At no point, did I ever go 'I'm quitting. I'm stuck.' It had to happen. I just had this passion for it, and I still do, and I love it. And I just tell people 'Stay in the game. Stay in the game.'"

