Bully Ray Thinks This Member Of WWE's Wyatt Sicks Will Knock It Out Of The Park

On this week's episode of "WWE Raw," the Wyatt Sicks returned in full form to scare off Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed, just moments after the trio attacked an unmasked Bo Dallas. Following their resurgence, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray assessed the future of the Wyatt Sicks, painting a particularly bright light around that of Nikki Cross, who is currently cast as an "Abigail"-inspired character.

"I have a funny feeling Nikki Cross is going to absolutely knock it out of the park because if anybody has been dragged character-wise, I think it's been Nikki Cross," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Nikki Cross has been through a lot during her career, whether that was her struggle with weight and body dysmorphia or body image issues at the beginning of her career, that she went out on social media and admitted, I just think there's a lot of depth to Nikki's story. I think when she tells it, I think it's going to be good."

In recent weeks, Cross has delivered a series of VHS tapes to "Raw" commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. The latest VHS tape revealed the emotional face of Erick Rowan, who referenced the deaths of his original Wyatt Family members, Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt, before proclaiming his purpose to help those with similarly broken hearts.

Prior to her reemergence as Abby The Witch in June, Cross last wrestled on the November 6 episode of "Raw" in a battle royal determining the number one contender to the WWE Women's World Championship. At the time, Cross' character often appeared quiet and detached from reality. Now, alongside the Wyatt Sicks, Cross has taken on a horror-esque persona.

