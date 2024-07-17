Former Women Of Wrestling Stars Post Photo From Inside WWE Performance Center

Though they're only now celebrating their third year in the wrestling business, Taahine and TalaVou Tonga, aka the Tonga Twinz, have begun to gain some traction, most notably for Women of Wrestling, where the duo captured the WOW Tag Team Championships last June. After leaving WOW in the spring, the duo have been looking for a new home, and a recent photograph shows they may have found one.

Taking to X on Wednesday morning, Taahine posted a photo of her sister and another trainee sitting on the ring apron at the WWE Performance Center, with Taahine declaring that the three were on "island time." TalaVou would retweet the message while the third member of the photo, @Lil_Tui, retweeted a fan's post suggesting that she and the Tonga Twinz would make a great trio.

This three as a faction will rule (just saying 👀) https://t.co/tPKaBFdDEw pic.twitter.com/RXE1QcNGhT — GIGI'S B (@iam_gigi1_) July 17, 2024

It's unclear if this signals that the Tonga Twinz have signed with WWE, though it wouldn't be surprising, as WWE has continued to bolster their roster with Tongan and Samoan stars in the past year, including adding Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to the main roster as members of Sola Sikoa's Bloodline stable. While Taahine and TalaVou are not blood relatives to the any of the Bloodline members, they are still connected to them via their trainer, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who is the father of Sikoa and former Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Prior to their WOW success, Taahine and TalaVou had competed on the independent circuit under the names Ashley MK and Steff MK, aka the MK Twins. The duo also briefly competed for AEW in 2021, wrestling two matches as the MK Twins on the promotion's YouTube shows "AEW Dark," while TalaVou would later wrestle a singles match on "AEW Dark: Elevation."