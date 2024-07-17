Video: WWE's The OC Send OTM A Message After NXT

Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michin walked away from last night's "WWE NXT" with a victory over Out The Mud, but the members of The OC weren't yet through with their opponents after the win. In a video posted to WWE's social media following the show, Anderson stated that their mission was to show the world why the group returned to NXT before Gallows stepped in with some words for their opponents.

"OTM, you're some heavy-handed brothers with a heavy-handed sister stacked on top," Gallows said. "But let me tell you this — you're looking at generational excellence. Worldwide, every continent that has professional wrestling, we have dominated. And tonight was no different, especially as NXT originals."

Michin then stated that the trio had put OTM "back in the mud" before signing off with the classic Too Sweet hand gesture. As part of the feud between The OC and OTM, Michin and Parker had a pair of singles matches on "NXT," with each walking away with one victory. In addition to her recent appearances on "NXT," Michin has continued wrestling on the main roster, including a losing effort against Nia Jax last week. Meanwhile, The OC's leader, AJ Styles, recently made a trip over to Japan to perform in Pro Wrestling NOAH, winning a 25-minute match against Naomichi Marufuji.

OTM consists of Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Parker, all three of whom were WWE recruits who got their start in 2022. The group previously featured SCRYPTS, or Reggie as he was known on the main roster, but SCRYPTS was given his WWE release earlier this year, leaving OTM as a trio.