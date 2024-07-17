WWE's Charlotte Flair Responds To Roxanne Perez's NXT Promo

On last night's "WWE NXT," Roxanne Perez flaunted about the success she's had in the wrestling industry at the age of 22, stating that she's on track to break the records of former "NXT" stars such as Bayley, Asuka, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. However, when referring to "The Queen," Perez accidentally made a mistake when listing Flair's accomplishments.

Perez stated that as of July 17 it will be 13 years since Flair had her first ever match in "NXT," and 13 years later she's become a 14-time World Champion. Unfortunately for Perez, it's actually been 11 years since Flair debuted on the gold brand, leading "The Queen" to take to social media last night to correct her. "You almost had it right. It's been 11. But thank you! I really do have the best fans. Keep doing your thing. We will meet in the ring one day — I'm sure of it."

You almost had it right. It's been 11. But thank you! I really do have the best fans. 🫶🏻 Keep doing your thing. We will meet in the ring one day—I'm sure of it. 💪🏻#WWENXT 👑 https://t.co/FkMm0TpsaL — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 17, 2024

Charlotte hasn't competed since last December when she fought Asuka on an episode of "WWE Smackdown," as she suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus during the match which had projected to keep her out for nine months. However, this past February Flair revealed that she's "ahead of schedule" in her recovery process. Perez's next challenger for her NXT Women's Championship was also revealed last night, as Thea Hail defeated Izzi Dame in a one-on-one contest to earn herself a future title opportunity at the Great American Bash television special, which happens on both July 30 and August 6.