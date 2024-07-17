WCW Alum Crowbar Lays Claim To 'Timeless' Gimmick Toni Storm Is Doing In AEW
Toni Storm's "Timeless" gimmick has been one of the most praised characters in AEW recently, and the persona has allowed her to get over with fans in ways she never did upon her debut or alongside "The Outcasts." However, according to WCW veteran Crowbar on Eric Bischoff's "Wise Choices" podcast, the "Timeless" gimmick was used by him way before Storm. The veteran recalled first doing his "Timeless" promos back in 2020, and that he originally posted it on Twitter, but didn't get much traction. "When I would Tweet on Twitter, some of the new kids, you know the fans, would say 'Who are you, Boomer?'"
"For the first promo, and if you watch it now, it's horrific but was entitled 'Who are you, Boomer?' Didn't get a lot of views until I got a response from Cody Rhodes (...) which gave it a lot of visibility." Crowbar then recalled planning to quit making the timeless promos, but the engagement from Rhodes led to him cutting them weekly.
Crowbar recalled that he envisioned the "Timeless" promos in old-time film with the pulsing line and all in black-and-white. "I thought that would be cool and it hadn't been done before and so that became the premise for all these promos." He also noted that the promos were always cut in wine cellars or libraries, and always black-and-white. "There was always old-time music or a classical music, and this went on for years, for years really since 2020."
Crowbar claims he isn't 'hot' about AEW using his 'Timeless' gimmick
Crowbar recalled how different his experience is today compared to his early years in wrestling, and claimed that he's now brave enough to comment on things currently happening in the industry, and that he once had to walk on eggshells. When it came to the character in his "Timeless" promos, he explained that it was a "worked-shoot thing," and that he's nothing like the man in the videos. "The premise of it was this classy, smart guy, drinking wine, black-and-white, old-time photo ... and down the road, we see 'Timeless' Toni Storm pop-up, black and white, old-time film; yada, yada, yada."
The WCW veteran explained that people often believe he's the character in his promos, and are shocked to get to know him in person. "I think I pulled my promo, all this, off so well that a lot of the younger guys on the show actually think that's me, and that's how I act. And before I meet them, they think I'm an a***ole, and I'm just a happy-go-lucky guy like that."
Because of how he really is, Crowbar explained he isn't as bothered by the gimmick being stolen as many speculate he is. "If this was my life, if this was what I was aspiring to pay my bills with? I'd probably be hot. But it's not. But it gives me a premise to have fun, call out some s**t that a young guy might be afraid to in pro wrestling and give myself a chuckle."
Crowbar claims AEW were aware that he was using the gimmick
Interestingly, Crowbar actually made a one-time appearance for AEW in 2021, competing on "AEW Dark: Elevation" and taking on Joey Janella. According to the veteran, he was required to fill out a form before competing, wherein he described his "Timeless" gimmick. "They ask you about your character, ask you about what you're doing — this, that, and the other thing. I gave my history, who trained me and how many years I'm involved, yada-yada-yada, all that good stuff. But I also put the 'Timeless' gimmick on it, known as 'Timeless."
Crowbar then recalled where the "Timeless" gimmick came from in the first place, and claimed that he envisioned it after a conversation with Jim Cornette at ROH, back in 2012. "I was getting dressed in the back and I guess I was in halfway decent shape, looking decent for my age and he goes 'Well, f**k! 'The Timeless' Devon Storm!' — Devon Storm, my old name — and that was in 2012, but it always resonated."
Additionally, Crowbar further claimed AEW production saw a clip of his "Timeless" promo back in 2021 while filling out the aforementioned form. "I sent ahead a bunch of my black-and-white promos. And after it aired, I actually aired a black-and-white 'Timeless' promo, thanking Mr. Tony Khan." It doesn't seem like Crowbar will end up taking any serious steps against AEW, but he continues to cut his "Timeless" promos, even taking shots at the promotion and it's fans on X.
