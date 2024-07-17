WCW Alum Crowbar Lays Claim To 'Timeless' Gimmick Toni Storm Is Doing In AEW

Toni Storm's "Timeless" gimmick has been one of the most praised characters in AEW recently, and the persona has allowed her to get over with fans in ways she never did upon her debut or alongside "The Outcasts." However, according to WCW veteran Crowbar on Eric Bischoff's "Wise Choices" podcast, the "Timeless" gimmick was used by him way before Storm. The veteran recalled first doing his "Timeless" promos back in 2020, and that he originally posted it on Twitter, but didn't get much traction. "When I would Tweet on Twitter, some of the new kids, you know the fans, would say 'Who are you, Boomer?'"

Advertisement

"For the first promo, and if you watch it now, it's horrific but was entitled 'Who are you, Boomer?' Didn't get a lot of views until I got a response from Cody Rhodes (...) which gave it a lot of visibility." Crowbar then recalled planning to quit making the timeless promos, but the engagement from Rhodes led to him cutting them weekly.

Crowbar recalled that he envisioned the "Timeless" promos in old-time film with the pulsing line and all in black-and-white. "I thought that would be cool and it hadn't been done before and so that became the premise for all these promos." He also noted that the promos were always cut in wine cellars or libraries, and always black-and-white. "There was always old-time music or a classical music, and this went on for years, for years really since 2020."

Advertisement