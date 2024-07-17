WWE Planting Seeds For New Arrivals On NXT

"WWE NXT" has seemingly become a way station for stars from WWE and TNA, with the stars of the Performance Center rubbing up against main roster superstars and TNA crossovers, and now two international stars have been teased on "NXT" programming.

Advertisement

On last night's "NXT," NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez called out recent WWE signings Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer by name, when addressing the myriad of wrestlers she believes she's better than. Inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan also name-dropped the two recent high-profile signees in a backstage promo, similarly discussing possible challengers to her title.

"No one compares to The Prodigy"@roxanne_wwe says no one in the entire world is on her level. 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/k9pAQaPA2e — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2024

Giulia signed with WWE earlier this year, but has yet to debut due to the former STARDOM champion undergoing wrist surgery at the request of WWE. After her signing, Giula was seen front-row at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend, but has not appeared since. The company is still waiting for her to be fully healed before making travel plans for the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion. Vaquer was signed after her standout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 30, which reportedly drew attention from both WWE and AEW. Her signing led to the CMLL Women's Championship being vacated, and soon won by former AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale. The former CMLL Women's Champion was thrust into her first WWE match days later, defeating Isla Dawn at a WWE Live Event in Mexico City, Mexico, which WWE presented on its social media channels.

Advertisement