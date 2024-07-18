Video: Karrion Kross Pair Cryptic Message With In-Ring Clip Mirroring Fellow WWE Star

WWE star Karrion Kross, who has targeted the New Day in recent months, seems to have found a new target or ally on "WWE Raw," if his cryptic message and video are to be believed.

Kross posted a video on social media, which had interspersed clips of him performing his armbar submission move, which GUNTHER also used on Braun Strowman. The video also had the number 5 and the words "the end" flickering on a screen. The video was accompanied with a caption where Kross claimed that he will "offer salvation" and that the devil is in the details.

"I show the entire world smoke, They all collectively see it. And some still convince themselves there's no fire. They find a trail of bread crumbs, But instead of following it, They convince themselves it's mere coincidence and leads to nowhere. I offer salvation. Yet, some will still choose to burn away or starve into the abyss. Pay attention, The Devil you know is in the details. ⏳"

Kross, incidentally, had written Kofi Kingston off television with the submission move that featured in the video. On this past week's "WWE Raw," Kofi's New Day partner Xavier Woods, who Kross has tried to persuade to join Kross' Final Testament group, joined forces with The Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa in their feud with Final Testament. Following "Raw," Kross once again demanded that Woods not be a part of The New Day, and told him to not involve others in their business.