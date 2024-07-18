Why Britt Baker Lists Mercedes Mone Joining AEW Among Best Things To Happen In Career

Former Women's World Champion Britt Baker returned to AEW last month at Forbidden Door, confronting current TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Mercedes Mone. On "Close Up with Renee Paquette," Baker discussed her feelings regarding Mone at length, saying that Mone signing with AEW was a massive deal for Baker.

Advertisement

"The best thing to happen in my career was Mercedes Mone starting her AEW career," said Baker. "It made people want to see me back and put her in her place and show her what AEW is really about." The former Women's Champion noted that Mone signing with AEW over another promotion was rewarding given that Baker "helped build" a company that major wrestlers want to work for. Despite her gratitude, Baker was sure to take a shot at Mone while also teasing where the two may eventually face-off.

"I feel like I'm on her level and I feel like maybe I'm even a step above her," said Baker. "I'm above a lot of this bulls*** now ... I'm going to wait, I'm going to listen, I'm going to see how it plays out and I do hope I get to wrestle her at All In at Wembley." Since Baker returned, Mone has adopted more heel traits into her onscreen character than when she initially debuted in AEW, allowing Baker to play babyface. The two came face-to-face on July 10's "AEW Dynamite," with Baker refusing to get physical, and Mone rejecting a match between the two at All In.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Up Close with Renee Paquette" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.