AEW Dynamite 7/10/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Five years ago, the very first AEW All Out. It's main-evented by "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho, with the winner becoming the first AEW World Champion. Page is the young, homegrown star; Jericho is the older veteran who made his name in WWE. Jericho wins. It's fine; Jericho is the bigger star at a time when the company needs a recognizable public face, and Page isn't ready.

Three years later, Double or Nothing 2022. Page has won the world title (from Kenny Omega, who has also never wrestled in WWE) but is now up against CM Punk, challenging for a world championship for the first time since failing to regain his WWE Heavyweight title from The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2013. Page is the young, homegrown star; Punk is the older veteran who made his name in WWE. Punk wins. It's fine (in front of the cameras, at least); Punk is the bigger star whose return to wrestling has electrified AEW, while Page's title run has widely been considered underwhelming.

Two years later, the July 10, 2024 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Since losing the title to Punk, Page has rejoined The Elite, entered into a blood feud with Swerve Strickland, and turned heel, with the mustache to prove it. He's The Elite's entry into the men's Owen Hart Cup, with the winner getting a main event world title match against Strickland at Wembley Stadium (a few days before the five-year anniversary of that first All Out). Page has made it clear that he doesn't care about The Elite's plans — he just wants Swerve. To that end, he's made it to the finals of The Owen, where he has to renew hostilities with Bryan Danielson, a living legend who's wrapping up his wrestling career and has never won the AEW world title. At 32, Page is still the young, homegrown star; despite his work before and since, Danielson is still the older veteran who made is name in WWE. But now it's Hangman's time. Entering his physical prime, he's doing some of the best character and in-ring work of his career. He's the world champion's biggest rival, poised to main event one of AEW's biggest shows in a world title match, and potentially to win, establishing him as the top-level star he was always meant to be.

Bryan Danielson wins.

I don't care how much you love Bryan Danielson and want to see him win one last world title. I also love Bryan Danielson and would love to see him win one last world title. That doesn't make this good booking. Tony Khan had the opportunity to main event Wembley Stadium with his two best young stars in the next act of the hottest long-term feud in the company. Instead, Page goes running back to The Elite while another ex-WWE guy gets his spot, because nostalgia. It is shortsighted ridiculous fanboy nonsense, and AEW fans deserve better.

Written by Miles Schneiderman