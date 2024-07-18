MJF Displays Trademark Modesty After International Title Win On AEW Dynamite

After almost 60 minutes of action, MJF is the new International Champion after defeating Will Ospreay on the 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite." MJF presented the challenge to Ospreay the previous week after "The Aerial Assassin" sought revenge for Daniel Garcia, but it backfired as MJF and his trusty Dynamite Diamond Ring led to a new champion being crowned in Little Rock, Arkansas. As many people know, MJF is always modest and is never one to gloat about his achievements, especially on social media. Which is why following his big win, MJF took to X to say this; "Will Ospreay's title reign has been caught and compromised to a permanent end. America has a real champion now. Easy W. #ThankMeLater"

With the victory, MJF became only the second man in AEW history after Jon Moxley to win both the AEW World and International Championships. Someone else who knows a fair bit about the International Championship is the first-ever champion PAC, who won the title when it was still known as the All-Atlantic Championship at Forbidden Door 2022. He won a global glory four-way match on July 10 to earn a shot at MJF's title, and explained after his victory that he wants his Wembley moment after missing out on All In 2023 due to injury.

While fans in London could be seeing MJF vs. PAC, Ospreay will also be looking to get some sort of rematch given how his loss to Friedman went down, and on top of all that, Garcia will be out for MJF's blood after what he did to him at the "Beach Break" edition of "Dynamite," so it's safe to say a lot of people will be lining up to face MJF at All In 2024.