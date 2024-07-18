AEW, New Japan, RevPro, And MLW Stars Announced For CMLL Gran Prix In August

It was an eventful CMLL Informa last night, as the promotion announced that AEW stars The Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, would be returning to Arena Mexico next Friday, with their Death Triangle partner PAC in tow. That wasn't all though, as CMLL also had some updates regarding their upcoming International Gran Prix in August, revealing some members of the ten man teams for both Team CMLL and Team World.

For international fans, Team World will have several names, and promotions, that they're familiar with. Towards the end of Informa, CMLL announced that MLW star Ikuro Kuan, former ROH star Flip Gordon, New Japan/AEW star Rocky Romero, Revolution Pro star Robbie X, and AEW/ROH star Kyle Fletcher as the first five men on Team World. Hours later on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer reported that former WWE star Harry Smith, aka Davey Boy Smith Jr., would also be part of the match, though CMLL has yet to confirm the news.

On the Mexico side, CMLL announced that Mistico, Ultimo Guerrero, Templario, Los Ingobernables de Japon's Titan, and Ring of Honor Television Champion Atlantis Jr. would represent the promotion. The rest of the members of Team World are expected to be announced next week, while Team CMLL's final five members will be revealed at a later time.

08/23 CMLL Gran Prix

Mexico

Templario

Ultimo Guerrero

Atlantis Jr.

Titan

Mistico

+5 more TBA "soon" World

Ikuro Kuan (MLW/South Korea)

Flip Gordon (CMLL/US)

Rocky Romero (NJPW US/US)

Robbie X (RevPro/UK)

Kyle Fletcher (ROH/Australia)

While Romero frequently appears in CMLL and Gordon has been a regular member of the CMLL roster for the last year, the Gran Prix will represent the first Arena Mexico appearances for Kuan, Robbie X, and Smith. It will be Fletcher's second Arena Mexico appearance in the last two months, following his bout with Atlantis Jr. on June 28, where Atlantis defeated Fletcher to win the ROH TV Title.