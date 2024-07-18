Bully Ray Discusses How He Would Book The Wyatt Sicks On WWE Raw

Bully Ray of "Busted Open Radio" has strong opinions on the Wyatt Sicks. Each time they appear on WWE programming, Bully is emphatic about tweaks he would make to their presentation. He had more after the July 15th "WWE Raw." "Personally, I don't want to see the Wyatt Sicks target anybody in particular," Bully said of the group's focus on Chad Gable. "I want months and months of the VHS stuff, and months and months of, 'I don't know when. I don't know where. But something's gonna happen.' ... I want it to happen so random and sporadically that you cannot connect the dots on the Wyatt Sicks. And everybody should be terrified of them."

Last week, Bully singled out the announcers' diminishing sense of terror as a flaw starting to show through the cracks. He mentioned that, for him, the production and performance involved with the VHS tapes are far stronger than the recent segment in which Bo Dallas got physical with Gable and his crew. "I thrive on raw emotion," Bully said. "I didn't feel any of that [with] the Bo Dallas segment ... They have to tell all of this backstory to have it make sense. I think that they are definitely banking on the 'oohs' and 'aahs' of the novelty of this gimmick."

Bully warned that at any moment, the Wyatt Sicks can jump the shark, similar to how he felt Bray Wyatt's "Fiend" gimmick did when Wyatt began to wrestle. "If they're going to come out of the masks, I have to care bout Bo Dallas, I have to care about Erick Rowan, I have to care about Nikki Cross," Bully said. "I have to care about these people. There has to be some connection to them."

