Video: AEW Shares Mariah May's Full Promo As Toni Storm From Dynamite

Last night was the 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite," featuring the follow-up from Mariah May's attack on her former mentor Toni Storm the week before. May appeared in full "Timeless" make-up and attire to egg on the absent Storm as well as her fans, and the promotion posted the entire promo to YouTube, documenting May's explanation for her betrayal of Storm.

"Let's be honest — you all saw it coming," May said. "Everyone saw it coming except Toni Storm."

May went on to state that Storm was too focused on keeping the spotlight to notice that her protege was plotting to usurp her. The only surprise to May was how long she wound up staying allied with Storm, explaining that she was having too much of a good time to put an end to things. However, when May was presented with the opportunity to enter the Owen Hart Cup and possibly challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, it became clear to her that their relationship had run its course.

"I thought, 'Why take the old horse out back when I can kill it in front of as many people as possible?'" May continued. "I've been Toni Storm, and now I can be so much more."

The AEW star then laid out a message for Storm herself, revealing that she relished in the attack on Storm that closed out "Dynamite" last week and is looking forward to their match at Wembley Stadium. With the second edition of AEW All In taking place on August 25 in London, England, the feud between Storm and May will certainly continue earning plenty of time and attention over the next month.