Britt Baker Details Struggles She Faced While Sidelined In AEW

Leading into her triumphant return at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, wrestling fans found themselves wondering what was going on with Britt Baker, and where the former AEW Women's World Champion was. Those questions were answered days after Baker's returned, and those answers weren't all sunshines and roses, as Baker revealed she was not only out recovering from injuries, but had suffered TIA, or ministroke, last fall, lengthening her recovery time.

Earlier this week, Baker sat down with Renee Paquette for "Close Up" to talk about the long road back. And Baker was upfront about how much of a struggle it was to stay at home from her ailments, particularly when she felt like she was missing out on helping AEW grow, something she had been doing since the promotion's first day.

"[AEW], it's young, but at the same time I've been part of every waking moment of it, until I wasn't," Baker said. "So it was kind of stressful being at home, just watching the company continue to grow without me, cause wrestling waits for no one. You're there or you're not, and it doesn't matter, because wrestling's going to continue without you.

"That's the harsh reality, but it's rewarding in a sense, because I'll always be part of the foundation, I'll always be the roots of AEW. And it's going to thrive with or without me, but I want to be...I always want to be the reason of its success too. I think anybody would want that."

