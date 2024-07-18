AEW's Britt Baker Recalls Scary Day Of Mini-Stroke

Former Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D has fully settled back in to AEW following her extended break from wrestling, in which Baker suffered a transient ischemic attack, commonly known as a mini-stroke.

Baker let the world know that she was doing fine on her first "AEW Dynamite" appearance of 2024 in July, and that she was officially cleared to compete, but the story of how she suffered the mini-stroke remained a mystery. However, on "Close Up with Renee Paquette," Baker revealed that everything happened while she was getting her hair done, with she and her stylist knowing something wasn't right. "I was sitting down and I just remember I felt sick, like something was off, and the room was spinning. I was just like sick, nauseous, sweating, and just something was not right, and she could tell right away, she's like 'are you okay?”"

While initially thinking it was something to do with her neck, as she had previously suffered from vertigo, Baker was given a bottle of water when she realized that the entire right side of her body had gone numb and wouldn't work. After both panicked and suggested a visit to the hospital, the stylist finished Baker's hair and the AEW star drove herself to the emergency room, admitting she shouldn't have driven anywhere given what was wrong with her.

