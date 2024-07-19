Tommy Dreamer Assesses MJF & Will Ospreay's 60-Minute Match On AEW

The next chapter in the story between Will Ospreay and MJF was written this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when the latter dethroned the former as AEW International Champion in a 60-minute match that has the wrestling world buzzing.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the match itself and gave some insight into the physical and mental preparation that comes with competing in the ring for that long.

"Let me tell you, there's points where you're trying to get energy and you really do need to feed it off the fans," Dreamer said. "I'm talking when you're 48 [minutes] in because now you're thinking about that clock."

Dreamer applauded both MJF and Ospreay on their performances and noted that the absence of a clock displayed on the jumbotron, which is typical in time challenge matches, added to the intrigue of what would come next.

"It was a masterful piece of art. I really, really enjoyed it. [You've] also then got to say going an hour with one of the best wrestlers –- perceived to be one of the best wrestlers –- if I'm MJF, and then I don't know what Will Ospreay's thinking, but like there's also self-doubt."

Ospreay has taken issue with MJF since he blindsided Daniel Garcia with an attack on July 3 after Garcia was unable to win the International Championship. "There [were] parts of that match that I was like, 'This is beautiful,'" he said. "Even like some of the reversals where MJF went for like a clothesline. Then, it turns into a Spanish Fly."

Dreamer also ranked the match between Ospreay and MJF as a top 20 match of all time.

