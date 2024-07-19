Date Reportedly Set For Next AEW Battle Of The Belts Special

AEW Battle of the Belts is officially set to return for the 11th time. The promotion has aired the hour-long specials four times a year since early 2022, and according to the TNT schedule, the next edition is scheduled to take place after "AEW Collision" on July 27. This taping is part of the promotion's Saturday night residency in Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington, and it will result in another three-hour TV block for AEW that night.

The most recent Battle of the Belts took place on April 13, 2024, also after a "Collision" taping. It featured three title bouts — Athena defending the ROH Women's World Championship against Red Velvet, Roderick Strong putting his AEW International Championship on the line against NJPW's Rocky Romero, and Hook vs. Shane Taylor for the FTW Championship. All three champions retained in their respective matches, as is often the case during the quarterly specials.

AEW is currently negotiating a new media rights deal with Warner Bros Discovery, and the potential for these specials to continue will certainly be one of the points worked out between the two companies. With last year's addition of "Collision" along with rumors that "AEW Dynamite" could expand to three hours, there may no longer be a need for Battle of the Belts.

Regardless of how AEW's next media rights deal shakes out, the current contract continues through the end of 2024. That means there will likely be at least two more Battle of the Belts specials following next week's installment.