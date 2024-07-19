Bully Ray Weighs In On Grueling 60-Minute AEW Dynamite Match

This week's edition of "AEW Dynamite" featured two of the promotion's biggest stars, Will Ospreay and Maxwell Jacob Friedman, battling over the AEW International Championship for almost an hour before MJF picked up the win. The lengthy match sparked plenty of conversation over the last few days, including on "Busted Open Radio," with co-host Bully Ray offering his opinion on the title bout.

"Tonight wasn't your typical Ospreay match in which he's moving at a million miles an hour for the majority of the time," Bully said. "I enjoyed the pacing of the match. ... Once they got to about the 55-minute mark, they really started to hit the gas."

Wednesday's match began slowly as Ospreay and Friedman paced themselves while exchanging offense. The contest came to an end as MJF used his infamous Dynamite Diamond Ring on Ospreay to put the Essex native down for the three-count with just two seconds left before a draw.

Addressing a common complaint online about promotions putting PPV-caliber matches on TV, Bully stated that it didn't bother him in this instance. That's partially because AEW CEO Tony Khan is in a position where he must deliver strong ratings as the company negotiates its next media rights deal. In that regard, the match was a success, as Wednesday's "Dynamite" saw a significant bump in viewership, especially during the MJF-Ospreay match.

