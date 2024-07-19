AEW Seemingly Shifting Collision Air Time During WWE SummerSlam

"AEW Collision," which usually airs at 8pm EST on the TNT channel, has seemingly been slotted for an earlier time on Saturday, August 3.

Per the TNT television schedule, "Collision" will broadcast at 5pm EST on August 3. While AEW has yet to release an official statement regarding the reasoning behind this change, it is worth noting that this specific episode of "Collision" was originally slated to run alongside WWE's second biggest premium live event of the year — SummerSlam — which begins its main show at 7pm EST. The trend of AEW going head-to-head with WWE PLEs has typically yielded a drop in viewership, with the latest example unfolding on the July 6 episode of "Collision," which coincided with WWE's Money in the Bank event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. On this particular occasion, "Collision" ratings dropped 27% from the week prior, totaling 306,000 viewers and a 0.08 in the 18-49 demographic.

Advertisement

The August 3 episode of "Collision" will be pre-filmed on August 1 as a part of an AEW/ROH partnership that will bring a series of wrestling events to the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Arlington residency will begin tomorrow evening with another taping of "Collision," before continuing with the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 26.

The 2024 WWE SummerSlam showcase will emanate from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. So far, four matches have been confirmed for this event, including an Undisputed WWE Championship match between The Blooldine's Solo Sikoa and the reigning titleholder, Cody Rhodes. Elsewhere, Liv Morgan will defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, while GUNTHER challenges Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Advertisement