Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Assesses Current Bloodline Storyline
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is facing an uphill yet inescapable war with the newly reinvigorated Bloodline. Following a barbaric beatdown of the champion last week on "WWE SmackDown," new "Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa made it known that his time to be the needle mover is now, officially demanding a title shot at WWE SummerSlam on August 3. Sikoa's leadership is far bolder and more ruthless than that of Roman Reigns, however — with the help of new Bloodline members Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, Sikoa has now put "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman, "The Viper" Randy Orton, and even Rhodes himself through the announce table in recent weeks.
While some question the new direction of the wildly successful stable, former WWE creative writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is pretty fond of how Sikoa is leading the group after Reigns lost his title and walked away from the empire he built.
"I'm not saying Solo Sikoa character is a babyface, but hear me out: Roman f***ing left," Prinze Jr. argued on a recent episode of "Wrestling with Freddie." "He lost his title. He took his ball and went home. I don't know if he's making movies, or if it's just a storyline or whatever, but from the perspective of the Sikoa character, he's 100 percent right — 'The Head of the Table' stepped down. Someone has to handle s*** ... For him to wear the necklace now and to be acknowledged by these three badassess, they've established something new here, and they've established it super fast."
Could Solo win at SummerSlam?
Prinze Jr. has several pressing questions on how this title match could go, and how Reigns could factor into it. Is it too soon to take the Undisputed WWWE Championship off Rhodes? How soon will Reigns return seeking to regain his position, his title, or potentially both? Based on his analysis, Prinze Jr. believes a new Undisputed WWE Champion in Sikoa is very possible, potentially raising the stakes on what will be disputed during the inevitable Bloodline vs. Bloodline battle.
"There's a scenario where Solo Sikoa could win and be the Universal Champion, and Cody has to deal with the Bloodline all over again," Prinze said. "The only way I can see him losing this is if Roman comes back right away after the loss and is like, 'Nah, dude. I told you. You keep your hands off him, because you weren't ready. You lost, and you made us look weak. I'm the Tribal Chief.' Then you can go to town with those two. Then you wouldn't have to worry about the Universal Championship because it'll be Bloodline vs. Bloodline. But I think there is a world where Solo could potentially win the Universal Championship ... I'm not saying it's warranted, but it's possible."
