Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Assesses Current Bloodline Storyline

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is facing an uphill yet inescapable war with the newly reinvigorated Bloodline. Following a barbaric beatdown of the champion last week on "WWE SmackDown," new "Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa made it known that his time to be the needle mover is now, officially demanding a title shot at WWE SummerSlam on August 3. Sikoa's leadership is far bolder and more ruthless than that of Roman Reigns, however — with the help of new Bloodline members Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, Sikoa has now put "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman, "The Viper" Randy Orton, and even Rhodes himself through the announce table in recent weeks.

While some question the new direction of the wildly successful stable, former WWE creative writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is pretty fond of how Sikoa is leading the group after Reigns lost his title and walked away from the empire he built.

"I'm not saying Solo Sikoa character is a babyface, but hear me out: Roman f***ing left," Prinze Jr. argued on a recent episode of "Wrestling with Freddie." "He lost his title. He took his ball and went home. I don't know if he's making movies, or if it's just a storyline or whatever, but from the perspective of the Sikoa character, he's 100 percent right — 'The Head of the Table' stepped down. Someone has to handle s*** ... For him to wear the necklace now and to be acknowledged by these three badassess, they've established something new here, and they've established it super fast."

