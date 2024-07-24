Ash By Elegance, FKA WWE's Dana Brooke, On Being Misidentified At NXT Battleground

Ahead of her title challenge for the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary, Ash by Elegance reflected on her title chase, including how it led her back to WWE during Grace's NXT Women's Championship title match against Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground last month. During her appearance, it was clear that commentators Vic Joseph and Hall of Famer, Booker T were unaware of whether to call Elegance by her former WWE name, Dana Brooke, or by her new TNA name.

Advertisement

"They didn't know what to call me. Guys, I'm having an identity crisis," Elegance said with a chuckle during her interview on "Busted Open." "Call me whatever. I'm here to show up and show out. It gives another layer and opportunity to the NXT Superstars and TNA wrestlers. There's so many amazing talents on both brands that may not be utilized in, I would like to say, their home in TNA or NXT. NXT has a lineup of superstars who are just waiting. I mean, I was once in their shoes before, like, 'Come on.' And now, having the door open at TNA allows them to think further that, 'Man, maybe I could go over there. It elevates the TNA brand and brings so many more eyes for the crossover promotion to happen. This is a wild time we're in... Now, we're embracing one another."

Advertisement

Although she was unsuccessful in her quest to gain gold, Elegance remains optimistic that the door will remain open for her to return and seek additional opportunities between her new home in TNA and her initial home at WWE. The former Dana Brooke was released by WWE in 2023, but it seems that she's still on good terms with the company.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.