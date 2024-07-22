Tony Khan Brings Back Former AEW Star For Ring Of Honor Tag Team Match

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol featured at a recent ROH taping, a year after his spell with AEW ended.

The upcoming ROH on HonorClub show in Arlington, Texas, set to air on July 25, 2024, was taped on July 20, 2024, where Del Sol returned in a ten-man tag team match. The former AEW star teamed with Komander, Top Flight's Darius and Dante Martin, and Action Andretti, and faced the team of Nick Comoroto, Anthony Henry, and the Jacked Jameson, Boulder, and Bronson of Iron Savages. The match is the first time that Del Sol has wrestled on ROH.

Del Sol, who joined AEW in 2020, had a three-year run with the promotion, where he primarily featured on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Rampage," and only wrestled twice on "AEW Dynamite" and never on "AEW Collision." Since his AEW exit, he has wrestled in GCW and RevPro, aside from several indie promotions.

Apart from the ten-man tag team match, the recent ROH on HonorClub taping had a few other tag team matches between The Von Erichs and The Dark Order, Shane Taylor Promotions and Blackpool Combat Club, Johnny TV and Shane Taylor versus Lio Rush and Atlantis Jr., as well as a singles match involving Abadon.

It remains to be seen if Del Sol has or is set to re-sign with AEW, or if it was a one-off appearance for the masked star. But, following his ROH debut, he clarified on social media that he is not Hologram, who made his debut on "Collision" last week.

