Report: Fox-Owned Streaming Platform Once Again Interested In Wrestling Product

Fox's streaming platform Tubi is reportedly interested in dipping its toes in the pro wrestling business, after their previous efforts to bring MLW to their platform.

Sean Ross Sapp of "Fightful Select" has reported that Tubi is keen to showcase some wrestling on their platform, but they haven't spoken to any pro wrestling promotion, and are also open to creating something new. The report added that they tried to speak to Tubi but hadn't heard anything from them.

The report highlighted how Tubi was in talks to air MLW, but the plans were scuppered after WWE tried to pressure them to not sign the deal. WWE's involvement eventually led to a lawsuit being filed against them, with them reportedly paying MLW a whopping $20 million as part of their settlement deal.

WWE currently has a deal with Fox to air their "WWE SmackDown" show, which expires later this year, following which the blue brand will be telecast on USA Network. Aside from streaming movies and TV shows, Tubi also streams sports, which includes several properties that Fox Sports owns, while Tubi also partnered with DAZN earlier this year to stream MMA and boxing on their platform.

It remains to be seen which pro wrestling promotion ties up with Tubi to air their shows on the platform, with one possibility being former WWE writer and Hollywood director Freddie Prinze Jr.'s unnamed promotion. Prinze Jr. recently claimed that he has had discussions with a "well-established" company regarding a TV deal.

