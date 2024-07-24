WWE's Dominik Mysterio Discusses Dynamics Within The Judgement Day, Potential

The Judgment Day has become one of the top factions on "WWE Raw," hogging all the limelight on the show. Dominik Mysterio, who was in the doghouse with Rhea Ripley recently, has discussed the dynamic within the group and if there's any jealousy among them.

In an interview with "ESPN Dayton," Dominik stated that Judgment Day will be regarded as one of the greatest factions of all time in WWE and argued why.

"I mean, I think so, if we haven't already (been declared as the greatest faction). I don't know the time that all these factions got together but I can guarantee that no one's lasted as long as we have, no one's had the amount of titles that we've had, where every single member is holding a championship," said Dominik.

He stated how all members held a title at the same time across brands, to highlight their dominance, while also arguing how The Bloodline was a dominant force only on "SmackDown." Dominik also discussed the bond he has with Priest and said the group would support him to continue his reign. He dispelled any notion of him or the other members of the group being jealous of Priest, and explained how they're a "happy family."

"I support Damian (as champion) 100%. That's my boy. He's been with me from day one as far as ... we've had our differences when he first tried to recruit me into the Judgment Day, but I think the bond that we've, you know ... we've really helped grow with me being in the Judgment Day, I want to see that dude flourish and break every record with that title," said Mysterio. "I don't think there's any jealousy or animosity there because we're just one big, happy family, and as long as one of us is winning, we're all winning."