Thunder Rosa Shares Takeaways For Both Stars In MJF & Will Ospreay's AEW Dynamite War

Last week's "AEW Dynamite" bout between MJF and Will Ospreay grabbed the attention of the wrestling world for days, with the two fighting for almost an hour before MJF captured the AEW International Championship. Speaking on an episode of "Busted Open Radio," AEW's Thunder Rosa explained what set the match apart in her eyes.

"You don't even know where the end was," Rosa said. "The cadence of the match, it was different from what I'm used to, especially seeing what MJF was able to do and how fast they were able to work at the beginning."

The performers fit multiple stories into their battle, which impressed Rosa. For those who haven't seen the hour-long bout, the AEW star recommended that wrestling fans watch the entire performance rather than highlights, as there are plenty of details to notice and appreciate.

"[Ospreay] is one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, because he can wrestle any style with anyone," Rosa continued. "[People] can criticize MJF as much as they want, like 'Why's he [winning] another title? He just got back in.' Blah, blah, blah. Let's be honest — he's one of those workers that always entertains."

The former AEW Women's World Champion continued by emphasizing that Ospreay excels in every category a wrestler can, including his status as a "team player" behind the scenes. For all of those reasons, Rosa stated that Ospreay is deserving of respect.

Following a lengthy stint with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ospreay announced late last year that he'd be joining the AEW roster in 2024, which was made official this past March. In the roughly four months since joining the promotion, Ospreay has had a series of matches with top AEW talent such as Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, and now MJF.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.